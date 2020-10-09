 Skip to main content
Man killed when semitrucks collide in DeWitt County
DEWITT COUNTY

Man killed when semitrucks collide in DeWitt County

WELDON — A 34-year-old man was killed Friday in a collision involving two semitrailer trucks in DeWitt County.

The crash occurred at the corner of Illinois 10 and Friends Creek Road, Coroner Randy J. Rice said.

Rice said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m. The driver of the other semi was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said. 

Rice said the name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family. In addition to Rice's office, the Illinois State Police and DeWitt County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash.

