Man needs a wheel so he steals someone else's, police report

DECATUR — When a 27-year-old Indianapolis man needed to change a wheel with a flat tire, police said his solution was to walk up to a matching vehicle in a Decatur hotel parking lot and steal a wheel from the other car.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crime went down on the morning of Nov. 2 in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, 5150 N. Wingate Dr.

The owner of the Dodge Charger car the wheel was being taken from is quoted as telling police she caught the man in the act of committing the burglary after jacking up her vehicle.

“(She) confronted him and told him to stop but he did not,” said Officer Joshua Davis, who signed the affidavit.

“(He) drove away off the lot with the wheel on his Charger.”

He wasn’t destined to get too far, however. Davis said a police patrol intercepted him shortly afterward as he was heading eastbound on Interstate 72 and arrested him.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of burglary and a check of Macon County Jail records shows he was released Nov. 3 after posting a $700 bond on bail set at $7,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.