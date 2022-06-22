Man pleads not guilty to killing, dismembering Norma J. Crutchfield

DECATUR — Troy D. Slaw pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he stabbed a Decatur woman to death and cut up her body to dispose of it.

The plea came at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court where Slaw faces three alternate counts of murder and charges of dismembering a human body and concealment of the homicidal death of 41-year-old Norma J. Crutchfield.

The charges stem from the November 2020 disappearance of Crutchfield. Her body has not been found and prosecutors allege that Slaw disposed of her remains in a series of garbage bags after stabbing her to death.

Much of the prosecution case rests on the testimony of an alleged accomplice, Chase N. Freeman, 23. He is quoted in Decatur police affidavits as being asked by Slaw to help him dispose of the dismembered body.

Decatur police Detective James Knierim testified Wednesday that police collected DNA evidence consistent with that of Crutchfield in the home Freeman said he saw Crutchfield's body in a closet. It was noted that the DNA confirmation was obtained using blood from Crutchfield's family members.

Slaw remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $5.1 million. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11. Freeman has pleaded not guilty to charges he helped dismember the body and concealing the death. He remains jailed with bail set at $1 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.