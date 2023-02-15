DECATUR — R.C. Coley, accused of beating and robbing a friend in a wheelchair and then fleeing in a car while drunk, has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

The sentence, however, only applied to a charge of aggravated DUI, to which the 74-year-old defendant pleaded guilty when he appeared Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court.

Further charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery to a handicapped victim had to be dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

“The more serious offenses, the robbery and the aggravated battery, have been dismissed because the victim is not cooperative,” Griffith told the defendant.

“To me, that was the more serious situation but, without a victim or some testimony, we couldn’t really put much weight on it.”

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe had earlier told the judge his office had not had any contact with the 59-year-old male victim.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said the man had been accosted by Coley around 5 a.m. Sept. 26 when he was knocked out of his wheelchair in the 1200 block of East Wood Street.

The victim was quoted by police as describing how he was kicked and punched in the face before a bag he keeps his money in was stolen. A woman witness in a nearby house had seen the attack taking place and had intervened to stop it, prompting Coley — who denied all charges — to flee in his car, police said.

Patrol officers had been searching for the gray Ford Fiesta Coley was driving as he fled the robbery scene and pulled the vehicle over a short time later. The victim had identified Coley as the robber and the defendant was described as being drunk with slurred speech and a vehicle littered with vodka shot bottles and bottles of beer.

He later provided a breath sample that showed his alcohol level was .143. The legal limit is 0.08.

Coley apologized to the judge for his behavior. “I know that on the DUI I was wrong,” he said. “I drank a little bit at the weekend and stuff like that and, at that time, I just had one too many.”

Tighe told the judge he didn’t recommend a prison sentence because of Coley’s age and “relative lack” of a criminal record, but said he must be kept off the road. “I think the most important thing at this point is to try to fashion a sentence to make sure this defendant isn’t driving,” he added.

“The .143 at 5 a.m. at his age suggests to me that there is an alcohol problem beyond more than just drinking at weekends.”

Griffith also sentenced Coley to 180 days in jail but that was canceled out with credit for 180 days already spent in custody. He ordered Coley to undergo an alcohol evaluation and complete any recommended treatment and to complete up to 75 hours of outpatient DUI treatment.

He was further ordered to not drink alcohol while on probation and he must pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

