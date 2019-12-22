Man pronounced dead after being pulled from DeWitt County pond

WAPELLA — A man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from a farm pond in rural DeWitt County on Sunday, a day after he fell through the ice.

Wapella Assistant Fire Chief Jason Karr said the man was located and removed from the water at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. He was turned over to DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice for an investigation.

The man's name has not been released.

Clinton Fire, Heyworth Fire, DeWitt County EMS, the Cornbelt Fire (Mahomet) Dive Team, Illinois Dept of Natural Resources, Red Cross and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

"On behalf of Fire Chief (Nelson) Thorp, a sincere thank you and the utmost gratitude is extended to all the agencies and personnel that assisted with the operation," Karr said.

On Saturday, Karr said first responders were called at 1:09 p.m. to the 16000 block of Plum Road in the Swisher Hill area, for a report of a man who had fallen through the ice on a farm pond. Ice and water rescue operations were attempted all afternoon long, but the man could not be located.