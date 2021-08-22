Man pulled gun on Decatur street because he felt threatened, police report

 Skip to main content
DECATUR — A man who pulled a handgun on a Decatur street because he didn’t like the way another man approached him was arrested on weapons charges Saturday evening, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the 19-year-old suspect was booked on charges involving the aggravated unlawful use of a handgun and other weapons offenses, including having no FOID card.

Police had responded to the 1800 block of North Woodford Street at 5:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a man “waving a gun in the air,” Earles said.

“When officers showed up they found a man matching the suspect’s description who had a 9mm handgun with a very large magazine sticking out of his pocket.”

The man was taken into custody without incident. Earles said he told officers he had been out walking when he saw an ex-girlfriend accompanied by a new boyfriend he didn't know. “He said he felt threatened by the way this male walked up to him,” Earles added. “He said that is why he pulled out the gun, but he said he did not point it at anybody.”

The handgun was loaded and had a 30-round capacity magazine.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

