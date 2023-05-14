DECATUR — Police are searching for a suspect accused of pulling a gun on another man during a dispute outside of a Decatur business.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said it’s unknown if the handgun the suspect was holding was real, but the victim who saw it told police it looked real to him.

“He put his hands up in the air and told the suspect he didn't want any problems, and the suspect told the man to get in the man's car and leave, which he did,” Maxwell added. He said the incident happened in the 2500 block of North Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a business parking lot.

The 45-year-old victim had earlier been walking out of the establishment when a vehicle pulled onto the lot, almost hitting him. Maxwell said the victim began arguing with the car’s passenger over the near-miss and the argument continued later inside the business. When both men came outside again, Maxwell said that is when the passenger reached into the car and brandished the gun.

