Man robs Decatur gas station at gunpoint, police report

DECATUR — A masked man held up a Decatur gas station employee at gunpoint early Sunday, police report.
Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the male suspect, wearing a ski mask, had walked into the Circle K gas station store at 501 N. Main St. just after 12 a.m., pointed a gun at the 29-year-old male clerk and said, “Give me the money.”
Earles said the man fled on foot after grabbing a quantity of cash from the till. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them. Call (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
