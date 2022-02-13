Man sleeps through attack by woman's ex-boyfriend, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman’s current boyfriend appears to have slept through a stomping attack launched by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the 57-year-old ex-boyfriend had invaded the home of his 36-year-old former girlfriend after she and her current partner had returned from an evening at a Decatur bar at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 22.

“(The ex-boyfriend) entered the apartment building, walked into her apartment, walked upstairs to the bedroom and began stomping on (the current boyfriend) with his feet,” said the affidavit, which described the victim as being “passed out.”

Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz, who signed the affidavit, said the girlfriend had leapt to the defense of her inebriated lover, pulling the ex-boyfriend off of him and trading punches and kicks before she was pushed down a flight of steps into a downstairs room. She said her ex-boyfriend had stolen her $300 cellphone and taken her current boyfriend’s phone before fleeing.

Stankiewicz said the woman complained of being “sore all over” and had some skin missing from a wound after the fight.

“While speaking (with her) I observed (the current boyfriend) trip and slide down the stairs,” said Stankiewicz.

“(He) seemed highly intoxicated and, while speaking with him, he stated he was asleep and did not see (the ex-boyfriend) at all. He stated his phone was missing and he wanted it back.”

Police found and arrested the suspect on Feb. 4 and he was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of home invasion and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. He was also charged with theft.

Jail records show the man was released after posting $3,000 bond Feb. 5 on bail set at $30,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

