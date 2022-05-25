 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man steals Decatur ex-girlfriend's $93,000 sportscar, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been booked on a preliminary charge of driving away with his ex-girlfriend’s $93,000 sports car.

A sworn police affidavit said the theft happened April 26 after the 24-year-old woman ended her 1½-year-long relationship with him following an argument.

She told police her 31-year-old boyfriend had previously been allowed to borrow her car but had been told it was off limits after their break-up. He refused to give up his key to the Toyota Supra vehicle, however, and was later caught on surveillance cameras driving it away from the woman’s home.

A police patrol found and arrested him the next day.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

