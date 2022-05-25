Man steals Decatur ex-girlfriend's $93,000 sportscar, police say

A sworn police affidavit said the theft happened April 26 after the 24-year-old woman ended her 1½-year-long relationship with him following an argument.

She told police her 31-year-old boyfriend had previously been allowed to borrow her car but had been told it was off limits after their break-up. He refused to give up his key to the Toyota Supra vehicle, however, and was later caught on surveillance cameras driving it away from the woman’s home.