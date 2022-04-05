Man steals from Decatur church after giving his mom a ride there, police say

DECATUR — An adult son who drove his Decatur mother to church stealthily noted the passcode to get into the building before sneaking back there to loot the place of more than $5,000 worth of entertainment equipment, police said.

The pastor of Prairie Avenue Christian Church reported the theft Feb. 5 and a sworn affidavit said detectives were soon on the trail of the burglar after finding items from the church had been pawned at a Decatur store.

Detectives used information from the store and reviewed video surveillance to track down the 43-year-old son who was arrested Monday. A 37-year-old Decatur man who police said helped him pawn the stolen items has been given a notice to appear in court on a charge of possession of stolen property.

That property included video cameras, tripods, sound mixers, a monitor, amplifiers, speakers, wireless microphone receivers, a projector and a 65-inch television.

Detective Charles Lane, who signed the affidavit, said police seized social media messages from the suspect, who joked with his accomplice about wanting to steal even more but not being able to jam the items into his mother's borrowed car. The items he left behind, for example, included a Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a garage at the church.

“That Harley is a 2005; LOL it wouldn’t fit in Mom’s car,” read one of the messages.

Other messages eagerly anticipated the theft of the other items. “I’m going pilfing,” read one, with an explanatory note from Lane: “‘Pilfing’ is a term that meant stealing,” the detective said.

The church pastor, the Rev. Jason Butterick, said most of the stolen items are still in police custody as the case against the defendants moves forward. “I don’t know if it was all recovered but I get the impression from talking to the officer that quite a bit of it was,” he told the Herald & Review Tuesday.

“But I have yet to see it since it disappeared in February.”

Butterick said the church had added additional cameras and a “security system upgrade” in the wake of the theft.

The son was booked on a preliminary charge of burglary to a place of worship. Police report he has three previous theft convictions.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he was freed the day after his arrest after posting a $2,000 bond on bail of $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

