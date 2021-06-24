 Skip to main content
Man taken by ambulance in downtown Decatur

East Prairie Avenue and North Main Street

Police investigate East Prairie Avenue and North Main Street in downtown Decatur on Thursday.

DECATUR — Authorities were collecting evidence Thursday evening at East Prairie Avenue and North Main Street in downtown Decatur.

A 26-year-old man was taken by ambulance from the scene, and droplets of blood were still evident on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Prairie. 

According to Decatur Police Lt. Shannon Gutierrez Seal, the man was cut, possibly injuring himself while having a seizure. He is being treated at an area hospital and is currently unable to communicate. 

More details were not immediately available. 

This story will be updated. 

