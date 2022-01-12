Man tells Decatur police he sold drugs to support family, affidavit says

DECATUR — Police say an armed 42-year-old man told officers he sold cocaine to earn the money he needed to support his girlfriend and their child.

The man was arrested after police said they spotted his car heading along Eldorado Street around 2 a.m. Sunday without lights.

A sworn affidavit signed by Officer Paul Vickers said the vehicle smelled strongly of cannabis, which the man acknowledged he had in the car. He also warned police there was a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun in the glove compartment that he didn't have a license for.

“Also located was a small ... zip-up container with six individually wrapped plastic baggies with a white powdery substance, approximately .2 grams each,” Vickers said, also noting a bag of cannabis was tucked into a side pocket of the driver’s door.

The man was quoted as acknowledging to Vickers that he sold cocaine. “(He) informed me he was doing this because he recently got back into a relationship with his child’s mother and wanted to help financially support her and their child,” the police officer said.

He quoted the man as saying he had paid $1,650 for the drug after making a trip to Chicago over Christmas.

“(He) stated he has been selling cocaine for the past three weeks in Decatur,” Vickers added. “He stated he brought the two ounces of cocaine back to Decatur and broke it down into small individual packages, approximately .5 grams each, and sold them to people for $10 each.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and dealing in cocaine.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he would need to post a bond of $10,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $300,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

