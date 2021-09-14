Man uses guns to even odds with larger adversary, police report

DECATUR — A 150-pound Decatur man having a street argument with a 300-pound opponent didn’t like those odds and so he evened them by arming himself with a handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the Friday afternoon argument in the 1400 block of North Union Street started with a neighbor over damage the neighbor’s child had allegedly caused to the 75-year-old armed man’s car.

Then the 31-year-old, 300-pound man intervened and the confrontation escalated. The sworn affidavit noted the armed man and the bigger man “do not actively get along.”

The affidavit said witnesses describe the older man first pulling the .380 handgun and pointing it at the bigger man saying “I’ll (expletive) kill you.” The older man was then described as dashing into his residence and emerging armed with the shotgun, cocked and held at the “ready position.”

Interviewed by police who arrived on the scene and still found him armed with the handgun, the older man was quoted as being unrepentant about his actions.

He told police the younger man was armed and he had to defend himself. “... So I asked if he ever produced a weapon?” said Officer Jacob Stewart who signed the affidavit.

“(The older man) advised (the younger man) was armed with ‘300 pounds of body weight’ compared to his 150-pound frame … He advised he would have shot (the younger man) without question if he stepped onto his property.”

Police said they searched three properties the older man owns on the street and found the first shotgun and a second 9mm pistol, as well as seizing the pistol he was still armed with. The man was described as having a FOID card that ran out in May and no concealed carry permit.

He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he is free after posting a $150 bond on bail set at $1,500.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

