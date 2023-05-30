Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Amos E. Mason, who bit two male nurses and at one stage had to be restrained by the entire emergency room staff at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, has been sent to prison for two years.

Mason, 35, won’t have to travel far to reach his cell, however, as he is already there. After being charged with the biting attack on Sept. 26, he had been found in violation of parole and was sent back to prison.

He had earlier been sentenced to 10 years in November of 2018 after pleading guilty “but mentally ill” in Kankakee County to a charge of aggravated robbery.

The two-year sentence imposed in Macon County Circuit Court for the biting attack won’t see him locked up for too much longer. It was ordered to run concurrent with the Kankakee County sentence, and Mason is due for parole again on Nov. 20.

He appeared in court in Decatur on May 16 in the custody of prison guards from the Joliet Treatment Center and had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery. His defense attorney, Caleb Brown, had negotiated a plea deal that saw two further charges of aggravated battery dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers had been called to the St. Mary’s emergency room at 1 a.m. and found all the staff packed into one room trying to control Mason.

One 40-year-old nurse said he had been bitten on the thumb and another nurse, aged 25, said Mason had sunk his teeth into his right bicep. A third male nurse said he had been shoved backwards while trying to get Mason into a room, but had not sustained injury.

The affidavit did not state why Mason was at the hospital, although his criminal record shows a pattern of treatment for mental disturbances.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park