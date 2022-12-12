Man who burglarized Decatur chapel pleads guilty

DECATUR — Dustin J. Minor, the burglar who looted money from the donation box of a hospital chapel, has been accepted into a mental health court program after pleading guilty.

Minor admitted one charge of burglary to a place of worship when he appeared Friday in Macon County Circuit Court.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said he had been caught on the night of June 30, minutes after he had ripped the cash donation box off the wall of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Chapel and scooped up the coins and cash.

A second police affidavit said Minor, 28, was also responsible for burglarizing the West Grand Laundromat on June 14, breaking into cash boxes and a storage closet to steal more than $500.

Minor’s acceptance into mental health court requires him to undertake whatever mental health treatment medical experts say he may need, and follow all rules and guidelines laid down by the court. He must also check in with the court regularly so that Judge Phoebe Bowers can monitor his progress.

If the defendant follows all recommended treatment and stays out of trouble, he will avoid criminal penalties for his admission of guilt. But he will become subject to penalties and prison time if he does not adhere to the treatment program and follow other strict court rules.

