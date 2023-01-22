Man who fired submachine gun in Decatur gets 10-year sentence

DECATUR — An already convicted killer who opened fire outside a Decatur bar with a submachine gun has been sent to prison for 10 years.

The case of Cameron D. Slater had been headed for trial at Macon County Circuit Court but the 31-year-old defendant decided to take a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Baku Patel.

Slater admitted to being a felon who possessed and used a pistol with an extended magazine converted to fire as an automatic weapon. Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss two charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a gun and a further charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Slater had appeared in court Jan. 12.

Decatur police reports said the defendant, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to the second degree murder of a Decatur man and had been sentenced to eight years, was caught up in the latest incident of gun violence around 12 a.m. Nov. 10, 2021.

Sworn affidavits said he was one of two gunmen who came to the aid of Justin T. Miller, who was involved in a fist fight with another man in the parking lot next to the Flashback Lounge, 2239 E. Wood St.

Police said Slater was seen on surveillance video armed with a handgun with an extended magazine firing bursts of bullets toward the bar where people were gathered. There were no reports of injuries, but bullets damaged a glass door in the building.

“Two law enforcement officers who have previously testified as experts in firearms in the Macon County Courts have reviewed the surveillance footage,” said Detective Tim Wittmer, who signed the affidavits.

“Both officers, based upon their training and experience, believe the handgun possessed and fired by Slater is a machine gun by definition (under Illinois law.)”

Miller, 34, is denying a charge of mob action and is due back in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing; he is free after posting a $3,000 bond on bail set at $30,000.

The other gunman involved in the violence, Taurus C. Booth Jr., 29, took a plea deal and was sentenced to eight years in prison when he appeared in court in August.

