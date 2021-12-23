Man who gave Decatur woman 'a taste' of what he can do by hitting her is now jailed, police report

DECATUR — Police say a man who slapped and punched a Decatur woman, and warned her the assault was “just a taste” of what he was capable of, is now jailed.

The 52-year-old man was booked a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having a previous conviction for domestic battery.

He remained in the Macon County Jail on Thursday and a check of records shows he is also being held on unconnected charges of dealing in cocaine and aggravated fleeing police. Bail is set at $52,500, meaning he must post a bond of $5,250 to be released.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police on the domestic battery charge said the 48-year-old victim, who had been dating the man for six weeks and lived with him, told officers she had been attacked Nov. 29 in front of a business in the 500 block of West Pershing Road.

She told police she had been slapped in the face twice and then punched in the left eye. Officer Tyler Nottingham, who signed the affidavit, said the bruising was still obvious when he interviewed her Dec. 1, the date of the man’s arrest.

“(The victim) stated to Officer Nottingham that she was fearful of calling police to report the previous incident because after (the man) had punched her on Nov. 29, he stated something to the effect of 'that’s just a taste of what I can do to you,’” the affidavit said.

All preliminary chargers are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

