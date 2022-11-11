Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation

DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday.

Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. He was also sentenced to three days in jail but that was canceled out by time previously spent in custody.

Anderson had taken a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero. The deal paved the way for Anderson to be admitted to the court’s hybrid or drug court program on an unrelated charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

His probation includes a condition that Anderson, who has multiple previous DUI convictions, comply with all drug court rules which are aimed at helping defendants deal with drug and alcohol problems. If Anderson completes the drug court conditions successfully, his latest DUI charge — which he also pleaded guilty to on Thursday — will go away and not appear on his record.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Anderson was drunk when he attacked his 45-year-old girlfriend May 6 at the BP gas station at 1250 W, South Side Drive.

Officer Donald Larson, who signed the affidavit, said police found the woman bleeding from a 3-inch gash on top of her head and smelling strongly of gas fumes.

She is quoted as telling police the attack from her boyfriend of three years had been sparked because Anderson was drunk. She said he was harassing passing drivers by “screaming and being belligerent” and she was assaulted after she asked him to calm down.

“...Reginald grabbed her by her hair with both hands and threw her onto the ground,” said Larson. “She said Reginald then got the gas pump and struck her on the head with force. She said after being struck by the gas pump, Reginald began spraying her with gas all over her body.”

Anderson fled the scene and was tracked down by police and arrested June 4.

He’s been held in the Macon County Jail since then but was released Thursday on a recognizance bond, that requires no cash up front, as part of his entry into drug court.