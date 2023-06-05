DECATUR — Carlos Saucedo-Nava pleaded with a judge Monday that he had learned from his mistakes and was ready to begin life as a new man.

But that beginning will have to wait: Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced the 27-year-old Decatur defendant to 12 years in prison, to be served at 85%.

Saucedo-Nava was punished for inflicting a beating so severe on his ex-girlfriend that doctors had to sink the woman, also aged 27, into a medically-induced coma for more than 40 days while they fought to save her life.

Saucedo-Nava had been facing a charge of attempted murder resulting from the Sept. 3 attack. But in a March 29 bench trial, Geisler found the prosecution had not proved — beyond inflicting intense pain and misery — that the defendant had intended to kill the Decatur victim.

Geisler did convict him on a charge of aggravated domestic battery and further found that the severity of the beating reached the legal standard of being brutal and heinous. That doubled the maximum possible sentence to 14 years.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel said Saucedo-Nava’s frenzied attack, over cheating allegations, had been the latest in an escalating series of assaults on his former girlfriend of two years. He said the court was faced with a man who decided some people had no value and, therefore, he could do whatever he wanted to them.

Arguing for a maximum prison term, Friedel said society’s best defense against such men is to lock them up. And he reminded the court of the extent of the crime and the pictures of the victim’s mangled head and face that had been part of the case evidence.

“It’s almost unexplainable how she lived through this,” Friedel added. “I believe that this is a defendant who deserves each and every day of that 14-year sentence.”

Saucedo-Nava told the judge he was sorry for what he had done and, jailed since his arrest, had taken the time to reflect on his life and behavior. “I really hope I don’t get the max so I can play this new person I have become in these last nine months,” he said.

Saucedo-Nava said he would have liked to apologize to the victim to her face, but noted she was absent from the courtroom. Her mother, who gave a victim impact statement, said that was because her daughter “does not want to see this man ever again.”

She continued: “She wants to move on and heal… I want the court to know her greatest fear is his release…”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead pleaded for mercy, pointing out that the girlfriend had previously been convicted of battering her client. She said he had enjoyed a clean criminal record until he got into a relationship with the victim.

“And while I would in no way ever want to minimize this incident, obviously the relationship was more than toxic,” Moorehead said. She then argued for a minimum sentence of three years.

Handing down the 12-year term, Geisler said he struggled to find anything positive to say about Saucedo-Nava. He said the severity of the crime was something that lodged in the court’s memory: “I do have to look at the senseless nature of the act; the beating put somebody in a coma for over 40 days, it was extremely brutal,” he added.

Before sentencing, the prosecution had presented evidence that suggested Saucedo-Nava’s road to a reformed life had not been straight and narrow. One piece of evidence was a disciplinary report from the Macon County Jail, where the defendant had been held, that said he had been caught trying to make alcohol while incarcerated.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park