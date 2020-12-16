Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Decatur girl gets 45-year sentence

He later got a room at Sandy’s Motel, 1675 East Pershing Road, and repeatedly punched the child in the head and strangled her when she tried to flee, authorities said. Shelton said the affidavit described Ballard dragging the crying girl into the motel room where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sex acts on him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later he had driven her to a remote wooded area the girl didn’t know and threatened to kill her if she told police what had happened. Shelton said the girl had fled when Ballard began repeatedly punching her again and the affidavit said the girl described running through woods with Ballard chasing her while yelling he was going to “kill” her.

But the girl outran him and stumbled out onto Trump Hill Lane where she was able to stop a passing driver, telling them to call both the police and her mother.

As part of the plea deal, the judge agreed to dismiss two additional predatory criminal sexual assault charges, a charge of aggravated kidnapping and a charge of unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated battery involving strangulation.