Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar gets 30 months probation

DECATUR — A Decatur man who opened fire twice outside a Decatur bar, and was caught driving with a gun in his car the next day, is now serving a 30 month sentence of probation.

Thomas W. Davis Jr., 40, took a plea deal that saw him admit to a charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm. His sentence also included being ordered to undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

Davis appeared Sept. 28 in Macon County Circuit Court and Judge Rodney Forbes agreed to dismiss further charges of the reckless discharge of a gun and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the gun violence dates to around 1 a.m. Sept. 5 in the parking lot of the Port Royal Gastropub. A 31-year-old patron was leaving the bar when he told police he saw Davis standing next to his car and they engaged in a “friendly” conversation.

“(The patron) advised Thomas was extremely intoxicated,” said Officer Benjamin Massey who signed the affidavit.

“He said Thomas became highly agitated for an unknown reason and pulled a firearm out of his front waistband. He said Thomas pointed the firearm in the air… then fired one shot into the air.”

The patron became alarmed and told police he yelled at Davis and the two got into an argument over the firing.

“(The patron) said Thomas pointed the firearm at him… he then pointed the firearm approximately two feet away from him to his left and shot towards the east into the tree line.”

The patron described tackling Davis to get the gun away from him, and they ended up in a wrestling match on the ground. The patron said he then went back into the bar, followed by Davis, where they again fought with each other over the gun until two bartenders separated them and seized the weapon. It was unloaded and eventually returned to Davis, along with the bullets, and he left in his pickup truck.

Massey said police had some surveillance tape of the truck and a description pulled from this was then ran through the department's FLOCK city surveillance camera system which got a hit on a vehicle traced back to Davis.

Members of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit were looking for the truck and found it the next night in Decatur and made a traffic stop. A second sworn affidavit said a Springfield Armory “Hellcat” semi-automatic 9mm gun was found in the vehicle’s center console with a bullet in the chamber and a loaded magazine next to it.

Police said Davis, who has a valid FOID card, admitted to being the shooter in the bar parking lot.