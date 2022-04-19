Man who raped girl in Decatur gets 7 year prison sentence

DECATUR — A man who raped a girl under 13 when she visited Decatur has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Charles M. McClain, 56, had repeatedly preyed on the child in a pattern of attacks stretching back 11 years to when the girl was aged 2, according to prosecutors.

McClain was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court April 11 after agreeing to a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown.

The defendant admitted a charge of the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss two further charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Presenting evidence at earlier hearings, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the crimes were committed while the girl was staying with a relative in Decatur. McClain, who also lists an address in Danville, was accused of assaulting the child in that city as well.

Evidence from Decatur Police Officer Alex Amaya said officers in Decatur had been alerted to what was going on by Danville police who had already begun investigating McClain on sexual assault charges.

Amaya said McClain had been interviewed and said he had confessed to having sex with the child, although he had said it had only happened on one occasion in Decatur.

The judge ruled that the seven-year sentence must be served at 85% and ordered McClain to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

