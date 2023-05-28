Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — A Decatur man who sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy by inflicting a bleeding bite wound has been sentenced to a 24-month conditional discharge and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Colby J. Park, 25, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A further charge of predatory criminal sexual assault was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The offense dates to October 7, 2018, when the child had asked his mom if he could go for a ride with Park on his golf cart. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit quoted the Mom, who knew Park from the neighborhood, as saying she had allowed her son to go. But five minutes later, she heard her son back outside and screaming in pain.

The boy told her that Park had bitten his penis: “(The mom) said (her son) was bleeding badly and Colby immediately took off on the golf cart,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective James Knierim.

“She said she chased after Colby yelling at him, but he sped home… (the boy) was later transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital and treated for a laceration … and swelling.”

The boy is quoted as later telling police that Park had offered him candy if he would perform a sex act — which he had refused — and then bitten him. Park had pleaded with him not to tell his mother, but the boy had replied, “Yes, I am."

The case had been delayed after Park had initially been declared mentally unfit to stand trial. He had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court May 19 and made his guilty plea.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler also ordered him to “complete treatment” recommended in a sex offender evaluation and he was further ordered to “move to a new address within 60 days.” Park must pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the Illinois State Police and the judge said he will review Park’s case and his compliance with the sentence in December.

