Man who sexually assaulted three Blue Mound girls gets 12-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Hunter J. Chumbley, who pleaded guilty to repeated sex assaults on three Blue Mound girls throughout their childhoods, has been sent to prison for a total of 12 years.

Chumbley, 21, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court that saw him admit to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Chumbley appeared in court Jan. 7 and was sentenced by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. As part of the plea deal, the judge dismissed four additional counts of criminal sexual assault. Griffith ordered that Chumbley’s sentence be served at 85% and further ordered him to register as a sex offender “for the remainder of his natural life.”

A sworn affidavit from Blue Mound Police Officer Clayton Graven said an investigation into Chumbley began in December of 2020 after the parents of girls, then aged from 10 to 15, had filed a complaint. Graven said the victims told police they had been sexually assaulted while living at the same Blue Mound address.

“The victims stated they had been sexually assaulted throughout their childhood years,” said Graven. He said the most recent assault had occurred on Nov. 29, 2020.

Chumbley was arrested on Dec. 11 of that year after a relative contacted him and urged him to turn himself in to police. “Hunter told (the relative) he was sorry about what he had done to the females and to tell them he was sorry,” said Graven. “(The relative) said Hunter was very emotional…”

