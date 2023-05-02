DECATUR — Joel M. Thornton-Smith, the Decatur man who left his wife with bloody wounds after first shooting her with a BB gun and then knocking her to the floor, was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Thornton-Smith was also sentenced to 30 days in the Macon County Jail but that was canceled out with credit for 28 days he has spent incarcerated since his arrest for the offenses on March 24.

The 35-year-old defendant had taken a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders that saw him admit a charge of domestic battery involving bodily harm. A further charge of committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon was dismissed when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on April 20.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Thornton-Smith attacked his wife after accusing her of cheating on him. Officers saw the scabbed over BB wound in her left shoulder and a bleeding laceration to the back of her head.

Thornton-Smith claimed his wife had punched him in the groin and he had then “Russian leg-swept” her to the floor, causing her to strike her head on a space heater as she fell. Police then quoted him as saying he had blacked out and didn’t remember anything else that happened.

In addition to the probation and jail time, Thornton-Smith was also ordered to complete an anger management program.

