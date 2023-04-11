ARGENTA — Mason J. Shaw, the Decatur man who pulled a knife and stabbed his opponent during an Argenta bar fight, has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

The 25-year-old defendant had been pleading not guilty and his case was set for a pretrial hearing April 27. But Shaw, represented by defense attorney Steve Jones, appeared March 31 in Macon County Circuit Court and told Judge Jeffrey Geisler he would admit to a charge of committing aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Geisler then handed down the probation sentence and also sentenced Shaw to 34 days in the Macon County Jail. But that was canceled out with credit for 34 days already served since his arrest around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, the morning the violence occurred at the Bargenta bar on Elm Street.

A sworn affidavit filed by Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Evan Ryan said the 25-year-old male victim received stab wounds to his chest and neck area although Ryan didn’t describe the extent of the man’s injuries.

The bar’s owner provided police with surveillance video which captured the attack and showed the stabbing was preceded by a verbal argument between the two men.

The victim had initially walked away, said Ryan, but then came back and is seen on the video punching Shaw twice in the head before others intervene to break-up the confrontation.

“I then observed Mason pull what appeared to be a knife out of his back pocket. Mason then walks towards (the victim) and begins swinging the knife in a downward motion in an attempt to open it,” Ryan said.

“Mason then takes his right arm upwards with the knife and brings it down multiple times towards the front of (the victim’s) chest area.”

As the victim’s wife and other witnesses watched, more bar patrons intervened again to stop the fight and Shaw left, only to be found and arrested a short time later by Decatur police.

Geisler also ordered Shaw to pay a $250 fee to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods