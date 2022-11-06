 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“He had been shot in the shoulder, a non life-threatening wound, and he would not provide us with an interview, a date, a time or a location for where that happened,” Carroll added.

“So we basically had to take a very short injured person report and leave it at that.”

The detective said police had received calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of North Van Dyke Street around the time the man was wounded, but had no other evidence to go on. “We had gone out there and never found anything,” Carroll added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

