Man with machete confronts Decatur cop, report says

DECATUR — A police officer, trying to “deescalate the situation,” kept backing away from a Decatur man who was menacing him with a machete, a sworn affidavit said.

But Decatur Police Officer Charles Lane, who signed the affidavit, said the 37-year-old man would not put the weapon down and repeatedly approached him Friday afternoon.

The incident started at 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Lowber Street and, by 4:11 p.m., the man was under arrest and booked on a preliminary charge of the aggravated assault of a police officer.

“When (he) was approaching me, given his agitated demeanor and his unprovoked confrontation, I feared that if I allowed him to close the distance between us, he would have tried to batter me with the machete,” Lane said.

“I also feared that if I were to have drawn a weapon to protect myself, he would have escalated even farther and tried to batter me with the machete.”

Lane said at one point the shirtless man had held up the machete and pointed it at him. “(He) yelled something to the effect of ‘Are you going to shoot me?’” added Lane, who kept backing away from the man on foot, and then in his squad car.

The officer said the trouble started while he was parked and filling out paperwork related to another call that had nothing to do with the man. He said the man emerged onto the street and “began yelling about my presence in front of his home,” while brandishing the machete.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

