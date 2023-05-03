“Brown advised he had purchased the firearm by separate parts online in 2017, and it does not have a serial number,” said Officer Griffin Meeker, who signed the affidavit.
“Brown said that he knew he had the firearm on him illegally. He stated he had it on him for his protection.” Weapons without serial numbers are known as "ghost guns" because they cannot be traced easily. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law a year ago outlawing such weapons in the state.
The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on April 27 and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Courtney Anderson, admitting a charge of disorderly conduct. A further charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon was dismissed by Judge James Coryell.
In addition to the probation sentence, Coryell also ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation within 90 days and complete any recommended treatment. He was further ordered to forfeit the firearm within nine months of the court hearing.
