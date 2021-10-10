 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man's body found Sunday morning in Pana alleyway

  • 0

PANA — A 61-year-old man was found dead in an alley in Pana Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police investigators are probing the death, but released few details in a news statement Sunday afternoon. “Preliminary investigation has determined this to be an isolated incident and there are no active threats to the community,” the news release said, without describing the nature of the man’s death.

Police said the man’s identity will not be released until next of kin notification has been completed.

The statement said the Pana Police Department had received a 911 phone call at 6:54 a.m. and responding officers found the man in an alley in the 700 block of Monroe Street.

“Pana Police Department requested Illinois State Police to conduct the death investigation,” the news release added.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington.

Footage from a squad car camera shows a Sept. 15 incident in the 1200 block of East Prairie Street. Andre D. Cross Jr. is accused of accelerating his vehicle at Decatur Police Street Crimes detective Jason Hesse, who was attempting to deploy tire deflation devices to stop Cross, who police say had fled from them. Police say Cross, who pleaded not guilty, was caught after a second vehicle chase topping speeds of 90mph.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teachers look back at Jelani Day's promise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News