Man's body found Sunday morning in Pana alleyway

PANA — A 61-year-old man was found dead in an alley in Pana Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police investigators are probing the death, but released few details in a news statement Sunday afternoon. “Preliminary investigation has determined this to be an isolated incident and there are no active threats to the community,” the news release said, without describing the nature of the man’s death.

Police said the man’s identity will not be released until next of kin notification has been completed.

The statement said the Pana Police Department had received a 911 phone call at 6:54 a.m. and responding officers found the man in an alley in the 700 block of Monroe Street.

“Pana Police Department requested Illinois State Police to conduct the death investigation,” the news release added.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.