 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate
alert top story

Marijuana smoker pulls gun and robs Decatur victim, police report

  • 0

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man smoking marijuana in his living room with two men he barely knew was robbed at gunpoint when one of his visitors suddenly pulled a gun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 20-year-old victim was robbed of his cellphone, tablet computer and he later noticed money had been drained from an online banking account.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Brian Oros, said the victim only knew his visitors by nicknames and initials. But he was able to provide officers with a clear security video that captured the robbery around 12 a.m. on June 13 at his apartment in the 900 block of West Decatur Street.

Recommended for you…

“The footage showed a clear and unobstructed view of the subjects in the living room area of the home,” said Oros. “I observed a male subject brandishing a black pistol-style handgun in his left hand while in the living room.”

Oros said officers recognized the man from police files and found and arrested him June 20. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of armed robbery. A check of jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News