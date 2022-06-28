Marijuana smoker pulls gun and robs Decatur victim, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man smoking marijuana in his living room with two men he barely knew was robbed at gunpoint when one of his visitors suddenly pulled a gun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 20-year-old victim was robbed of his cellphone, tablet computer and he later noticed money had been drained from an online banking account.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Brian Oros, said the victim only knew his visitors by nicknames and initials. But he was able to provide officers with a clear security video that captured the robbery around 12 a.m. on June 13 at his apartment in the 900 block of West Decatur Street.

“The footage showed a clear and unobstructed view of the subjects in the living room area of the home,” said Oros. “I observed a male subject brandishing a black pistol-style handgun in his left hand while in the living room.”

Oros said officers recognized the man from police files and found and arrested him June 20. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of armed robbery. A check of jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.