Mark Richert, longtime Decatur educator, has died

DECATUR — A longtime Decatur Public Schools employee who was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night died of a medical condition, authorities said

Mark A. Richert, 55, was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in a crash at Kenney Road and Illinois 121, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said.

An investigation found that Richert was suffering from a medical condition and died as a result of it rather than the crash, authorities said.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Atkins said deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Sunday to the crash.

“All of us at DPS are deeply saddened by the loss of this dedicated coach and educator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richert family and those who knew and loved Mark,” school officials said in a release.

Richert, who started with the district in 1988 at Roosevelt Middle School, most recently served as the Stephen Decatur Middle School physical education teacher and athletic director.