Maroa-Forsyth reports two students test positive for coronavirus

MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth School District has announced two students have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was included in the weekly “Friday Update” from Superintendent John Ahlemeyer.

“We do plan on sharing out weekly general district category data related to numbers quarantined and positive cases,” Ahlemeyer wrote.

He went on to say that “positive cases do not automatically shut a building or the district down to Remote for All learning. Rather, we contact traced students/staff who are ‘6 feet or less for 15 minutes or longer’ to determine who will need to quarantine.”

Only if those efforts determine the spread was "big enough in terms of close contacts/positive cases after consultation with the Macon County Health Department" would a building or the district be closed, Ahlemeyer wrote.

The data shared is based on numbers from noon Friday to noon the following Friday. From Sept. 8 to 11, Ahlemeyer said there were five staff members and 46 students quarantined.

The Macon County Health Department on Saturday announced 24 new cases. To date, the county has reported 1,210 positive cases. Of those, 704 residents have been released from isolation, 460 remain in home isolation and 11 are hospitalized.