MAROA — In yet another Central Illinois animal cruelty case, a Maroa man has been charged with inflicting permanent injuries on a dog called Dakota.

John W. Leach, 48, is accused of attaching a “shock” collar around the neck of the German Shepherd-mix.

Information filed by the Macon County State’s Attorney reads: “The above named defendant did commit the offense of aggravated cruelty to animals in that said defendant… intentionally injured Dakota by placing a ‘shock’ collar with multiple one-inch protruding ‘studs’ penetrating Dakota’s neck for months, causing permanent injury to Dakota.”

Two other charges, each alleging cruelty to animals, further accuse Leach of not supplying the dog with sufficient good quality food and water or “adequate shelter and protection from the weather.”

The charges were filed Thursday and Leach has yet to enter a formal plea. He is due in Macon County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing April 25 before Judge Lindsey Shelton.

Sgt. Ron Atkins, the animal control administrator for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, said the case had been investigated by the Maroa Police Department.

Atkins said animal control have custody of Dakota and was looking after the animal. “We are giving it veterinary care and the dog should heal up just fine,” he said.

Attempts to reach Leach were not successful Thursday.

The case against him follows in the wake of a Decatur couple, Mark Miller Jr. and Nyssa Richards, being accused by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office of cruelty when a bulldog called Blue had to be euthanized after being found suffering during freezing conditions.

Four other dogs were rescued by deputies and given over to the care of the animal shelter. The office of the state’s attorney is still deciding the severity of the charges the couple will face and, in the meantime, a judge has ordered them to pay $840 to cover the cost of 30 days of care for the four saved dogs.

And the case of another another abused dog, whose body was found in a crate abandoned at the intersection of Illiniwick and Sawyer roads near Forsyth, is also being investigated.

It’s the subject of a Crime Stoppers appeal for information and Decatur Police Officer Tucker Tool said the large breed, brindle-colored animal “appeared to have been neglected for a lengthy period of time.”

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 for information leading to an arrest; additional rewards of $500 from the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation and $1,000 from the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County have also been offered.

Call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

