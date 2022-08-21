Maroa man pistol-whips woman, threatens her with gun, police say

MAROA — A Maroa man whom police said pistol-whipped a woman and threatened to shoot her is now jailed and pleading not guilty to charges of armed violence and domestic battery.

Riley L. Jackson Jr., 55, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Aug. 17 and waived a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 28.

A sworn affidavit from the Maroa Police Department said Jackson had attacked the woman on the night of July 13.

“Riley jumped on top of (the woman) pointing a semi-automatic pistol in her face,” said the affidavit.

She attempted to exit the room, and "Riley intercepted her and struck her in the face twice with the pistol, causing her nose to bleed. She added that Riley backed away from her, pointed the gun at her and verbally threatened to shoot her."

The woman is also quoted as telling police she had been attacked earlier in the evening and dragged backward by her hair until a child who was present began screaming at the sight, prompting Riley to let go of her.

She also complained to police that Jackson had punched her in the head the night of July 15.

Jackson has been incarcerated in the Macon County Jail since his arrest July 25 and a check of jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody. Bail is set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed. Prosecutors had wanted bail set at $150,000.

If he does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from the woman and the residence where the incident took place, and a judge has ordered that, if released, he is to wear an electronic monitor to track his movements.