Maroa man who pistol-whipped wife over sex demands gets 6 years

MAROA — Riley L. Jackson Jr., the Maroa husband who pistol-whipped his wife and threatened to shoot her after she refused his demands for sex, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Jackson, 55, accepted a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw him admit to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Appearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court, Jackson also pleaded guilty to a charge of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. Judge Rodney Forbes sentenced the defendant to an additional three years on that charge, but ordered the sentence to run concurrent with the six year stretch.

A sworn affidavit from the Maroa Police Department said the charges date to July 13 when Jackson attacked his 41-year-old wife in their bedroom after she refused to perform a sex act he had demanded.

“Riley jumped on top of (his wife) pointing a semi-automatic pistol in her face. She yelled out for one of her children to get Riley off of her,” the affidavit said.

“She then attempted to exit the bedroom and Riley intercepted her and struck her in the face twice with the pistol, causing her nose to bleed. She added that Riley backed away from her, pointed the gun at her and verbally threatened to shoot her.”

The wife is quoted as telling police she had also been attacked a couple of nights later by her husband. “(She said) Riley ordered her to go to bed with him and she informed Riley that she wished to stay up and finish a movie,” the affidavit said.

“This aggravated Riley and he punched her with a closed fist to the side of the head.”

In addition to the prison time, Forbes also recommended Jackson receive substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.