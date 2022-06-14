Maroa officer injured in street struggle with fugitive, report says

MAROA — A Maroa police officer said he was left covered with bleeding wounds after wrestling with a man in the street who resisted arrest and made a grab for the officer’s gun.

A sworn affidavit said the struggle on the night of May 25 went on for some six minutes in the 400 block of Washington Street as Officer Jake Gilbert and the 23-year-old man fought on the ground.

“(He) was actively trying to grab my face, neck and arms and break free from my grip,” said the officer in the affidavit. “He was continually yelling at me to release him and reaching for my body. I also was able to feel him using his left hand and placing it on my firearm holster on my right side. I was able to move my legs and body and block the act of him touching my firearm.”

After repeated warnings, Gilbert said he shot the man with a stun gun and then had to shoot him a second time before the man finally gave up and obeyed commands to stop resisting.

The officer said he had earlier spotted the man while out on routine patrol and quickly realized he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear to answer a charge of driving while license suspended.

“(The man) did not sustain any injury other than the Taser deployment to his back,” said Gilbert. “I sustained injury to my right hand, both elbows and both knees. My personal injuries were actively bleeding from all the listed areas.”

The man was booked on new preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated resisting/obstructing police. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that he was released the day after his arrest after posting a bond payment of $1,250.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

