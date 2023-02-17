MAROA — Michael Timmons inched his Chevrolet Suburban forward, heart racing, hands anxiously gripping the wheel and triple-checking both directions as semitrucks rush past at 55 mph.

Catching a break in traffic, he pushes his gas pedal down and speeds across the four-lane highway. When his 17-year-old daughter Aubra leaves school later in the day, she will have to do the same thing but with far less driving experience.

Timmons is a parent of students who attend Maroa-Forsyth High School and is one of a growing number of people worried that their children are in danger driving across the high-speed roadway, which is maintained by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“As an experienced driver, to get out on it you really have to put your foot on it and accelerate more quickly than I’m comfortable doing, and I feel that it's unsafe and irresponsible to expect that from teen drivers,” said Timmons.

Maroa officials said they have tried since 1982 to get a stoplight placed at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 51. The most recent push has been by Maroa Alderman Blake West.

“Counting the turn lanes, you're talking six lanes of traffic,” West said. “Now you’re asking a brand new 16-year-old driver that you just put in their brand new vehicle to cross six lanes of traffic. It’s like playing chicken with cars every day to go southbound.”

IDOT maintains all state roads, including U.S. 51, which starts in Cairo, the southernmost city in the state, and exits in South Beloit at the Wisconsin state line.

Decision lies with state

U.S. 51 is the only north-south road into Maroa. Most entering or leaving the town have to either use the highway or cross it.

IDOT confirmed it has received requests from local lawmakers and Maroa officials, and is in the process of collecting traffic data.

“The department currently is running traffic counts at U.S. 51 and Washington Street,” IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel said. “These take several days to compile to help present a complete picture of traffic conditions. We are hopeful to have results at the end of February.”

Residents and city officials have expressed they would prefer to have a stoplight at both Wood and Washington streets, the two primary entryways to town that intersect with the highway.

“We’re at the mercy of the state, it's not like Alderman West can say, ‘Hey, put a stoplight up there’,” said Maroa Chief of Police Patrick Siemsen. “We can do other things within our jurisdiction, but because it’s a state route … we’re kind of stuck. Their decision or their indecision, we’re stuck with it.”

The Wood Street intersection has had more accidents than Washington Street. However, local officials feel like they have to prioritize IDOT implementing traffic controls near the school as a matter of student safety.

“It would be more helpful getting kids, buses, agricultural machines on and off the highway,” said John Stoutenborough, a farmer who lives on U.S. 51 across from the school. “What you’re going to find out is that Wood Street is the most accident-prone intersection.”

According to IDOT, there have been six accidents with three non-fatal injuries over the past decade at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Washington.

While no fatalities at U.S. 51 and Washington have occurred in the past 10 years, residents and officials are concerned that it is only a matter of time.

“I think the sole priority to the state is that we have to have severe accidents or deaths related at an intersection to even think about it. But we shouldn’t have to wait,” Stoutenborough said. “We’ve never had a major accident with a kid, but it's only a matter of time.”

Lawmakers offer support

IDOT would have to approve a stoplight being erected at the intersection after conducting traffic studies to measure the traffic flow of the area.

“It sounds like a no-brainer, it needs to be done for safety (and) growth,” said state Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Morton. “IDOT does studies and it’s only busy during certain times and if you take the comprehensive study on it, it’s probably not that busy. But it's very seriously unsafe … during school and during sports activities.”

Hauter represents the district where Maroa sits after redistricting shifted the seat from state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.

Hauter has been working in conjunction with state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, to contact IDOT.

“Both of our staffs have reached out to our liaisons at the Department of Transportation and we are looking forward to having a conversation with them in the near future about remedying this problem,” said Turner.

Caulkins said that he has been working on this project as well, but has hit roadblocks with IDOT.

“I have tried on numerous occasions to get IDOT, to take a serious look at this intersection and have been told twice that IDOT was going to do a traffic study, but I have never been able to get them to confirm that a traffic study was done or what the outcome was,” Caulkins said.

Lindsey Wise, Maroa-Forsyth school board president and the Maroa city attorney, said she understands that IDOT makes these decisions based on statistics, but that she doesn’t think a human life is quantifiable.

“‘I hear so many people say that they’ve almost gotten into a car accident there,” Wise said. “I know it’s about the statistics … but I don’t really think you can put the value of a human life into analytics like that.”

West said that he has also tried reaching out to IDOT but has not gotten a response.

IDOT confirmed they received a letter from West and said they will be responding shortly.

The agency said that they rely on federal guidance when considering safety measures.

The Federal Highway Administration helps set standards that are used throughout the country to determine if a traffic signal is needed at an intersection.

The agency evaluates the types and frequency of crashes, crash patterns, weather conditions, time of day crashes occur, type of road surface, sightlines and lighting conditions.

“Multiple factors are considered for installation of traffic signals: Crash data and patterns, traffic volumes and patterns, pedestrian and bicyclist needs as well as the geometrics and physical layout of the intersection,” Wappel said. “Other factors, such as operation and capacity, are also analyzed.”

Local leaders like West are frustrated that their city doesn't have a traffic control signal when other nearby communities, such as Clinton, have multiple stop lights.

“Why are we getting the raw end of the deal here? Why don’t they care about our families?” West asked.

Residents and officials point to the stop lights located in Clinton as an example of what they want to protect their community.

“If you look at the intersections going either way, neither one of them are turning into a school zone so this to me seems like it would be a prime spot when you talk about student safety,” Siemsen said.

Safety of students highlighted

In addition to student drivers, the school’s buses must use the intersection to transport students.

Buses take longer than cars to accelerate and are unable to sit in the median like regular vehicles.

"It’s something that I believe needs to happen, particularly a stop-and-go during school hours when the teachers and buses and kids are coming in and out of that intersection. It can be very dangerous,” Caulkins said.

Dennis Toalson, another parent of a Maroa-Forsyth student, said that while his middle school daughter is not a driver yet, he still has concerns about when she rides the bus for extracurricular activities.

“Whether she’s driving, or even if they are going to an away game and a school bus full of kids has to navigate that,” Toalson said. “It's not just as a driver, it's as a passenger.”

Parents like Timmons, whose daughter drives, worry about young drivers trying to gauge the speeds of cars as they leave school.

“After school especially when you’re turning out, you have a teen driver with friends behind them that are in a hurry,” Timmons said. ”And I’d say a majority of the teen drivers live in Forsyth, so they’re turning to go to the south and crossing four lanes of traffic.”

His daughter Aubra shared her experience with crossing after school.

“I’ve been the person at the back of the line where I’m like ‘let’s hurry.’ But I’ve also been the person at the front of the line when there’s so many people on 51 where you can’t go,” she said. “There’s always a lot happening and you really have to be aware of your surroundings and it can definitely be a very anxious situation.”

Siemsen worries that a future accident could be severe due to the high speed of the roadway and because teen drivers are not experienced enough to make an unprotected turn.

“They have to learn reaction time, they have to learn to judge those (speeds),” Siemsen said.

According to Wappel, IDOT installed more street lighting at the intersection in 2011. Then in 2012, radar speed signs, additional striping and LED stop signs were added.

In addition to IDOT measures, local officials have put up speed trailers that alert drivers to their speed in an effort to draw attention to the speed change as the highway intersects the town. But residents say that the reduced speed limit is not enough to keep students safe.

“It slows down to 55 (mph) but that’s not slow as they are moving through,” said Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Kristopher Kahler.

Farmers in Maroa also have a similar problem as the buses in getting large farming equipment and trucks across U.S. 51.

“You take an 80,000-pound semi and you’re at a dead stop and you’ve got to get across both lanes because you can’t stop in the middle,” Stoutenborough said. “There’s been several times where we’ve had to back up and get the turn lane and go south.”

Stoutenborough said that crossing with a tractor is more difficult than crossing with a semi because the tractors have slower acceleration speeds.

Stoutenborough also works with the school to promote agriculture programs. The FFA program and the agricultural-focused learning program for middle school students have been at his farm located on the other side of the intersection.

IDOT told the Herald & Review that they have conducted two previous studies for the intersection of U.S. 51 and Washington Street, one in 2006 and 2010.

The agency said that none of the nine traffic signal criteria analyzed met standards for implementation of a traffic signal.

In October, a college student was involved in a severe accident at Wood and U.S. 51 as she tried to cross.

According to the Maroa Fire Department, parts of the highway were closed after the multi-vehicle wreck and at least one individual involved in the accident was transported for medical care.

“I hope that the decision makers can take into account the value of a life compared with the inconvenience of possibly having to stop,” Timmons said.

Residents and local leaders in Maroa are fearful that without state intervention a fatal accident is not a matter of if, but when.

