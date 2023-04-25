DECATUR — A Maroa man told a judge Tuesday he was innocent of inflicting what prosecutors described as permanent injury to his pet dog by fitting it with a studded “shock collar.”

The office of the Macon County State’s Attorney said the collar was armed with inch-long metal studs that constantly jabbed into the neck of Dakota, a German Shepherd-mix owned by John W. Leach.

The 48-year-old defendant denied a charge of aggravated cruelty and also pleaded not guilty to further cruelty charges that allege failing to provide Dakota with “a sufficient quantity of good quality, wholesome food and water” and failing to give the pet “adequate shelter and protection from the weather.”

Defense lawyer Rob Hanauer represented Leach at the Macon County Circuit Court arraignment hearing and waived a formal reading of all the charges in court. He then said the defendant was pleading innocent and wished to “preserve his jury trial rights on all counts.”

Leach is free on a recognizance bond and was told to be back in court May 31 for a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him.

But Judge Lindsey Shelton also told him to report to the Probation Office after Tuesday’s arraignment so that a background report can be prepared on his character.

The charges date to between August of 2022 and January of 2023 and came after the Maroa Police Department investigated complaints about Dakota’s care and welfare. The dog was turned over to the protection of the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

And the charges come on the heels of another pet dog cruelty and neglect case, this time involving Decatur couple Mark A. Miller Jr. and Nyssa R. Richardson-Miller.

Miller, 42, denies one charge of aggravated cruelty and Richardson-Miller, 39, one count of cruelty after prosecutors said they allowed a pet pit bull called Berry Blue to freeze outside and suffer to the point where it had to be euthanized.

Four other pet dogs described as distressed and suffering were seized and taken into the care of Macon County Animal Control.

Miller also denies five counts of a more unusual charge, alleging he was a felon in possession of an unsterilized dog. Illinois law forbids defendants with certain criminal records from owning any dog deemed to be “vicious” or any dog that has not been spayed or neutered.

The fate of Blue has touched a chord with the public and protestors in newly formed groups like Blue’s Friends show up at court hearings to support prosecutors and draw attention to the issue of animal cruelty.

