 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive lane closure planned

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The right southbound lane of the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed from Tuesday until Friday.

Ameren Illinois crews are fixing a gas leak. 

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This woman wants to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News