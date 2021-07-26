Martin Luther King Jr. Drive lane closure planned

DECATUR — The right southbound lane of the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed from Tuesday until Friday.
Ameren Illinois crews are fixing a gas leak.
Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution.
