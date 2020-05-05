Masked while legally armed is no problem during coronavirus, Macon County law enforcement says

DECATUR — Citizens who are both masked and armed will not alarm law enforcement in Decatur and Macon County, just as long as they are not committing a crime, top law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Before COVID-19 came along and upended normal life, carrying a concealed weapon while also concealing your identity was a Class 4 felony worthy of up to three years in prison.
But Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has stated that wearing a face mask in public to comply with his orders to try and stem the spread of the virus would not violate concealed carry rules. Both Decatur Police command and the Macon County State Attorney’s Office say they have no problem with that.
“I guess from my point of view, there is just no issue here,” said Decatur Police Deputy Chief Shane Brandel, who commands the patrol division. “Now, if you are wearing a face mask as a ruse to allow you to commit thefts and robberies, I would view that differently.”
Pritzker’s order won’t last forever, however, and there is likely to be a long transition phase back to normal life — and rules — as the state hopefully puts its COVID-19 crisis behind it. That means some people will feel comfortable wearing their masks after the point when the state says they don’t have to. If they are also legally carrying a concealed weapon, that could pose some issues in encounters with law enforcement.
“That’s an interesting question, and probably something the governor and legislature would want to address,” said Brandel. “Locally, we would look at it on a case by case basis.”
Brandel said a gun owner simply trying to protect his or her health is clearly not posing a threat to anyone. “As a police officer and as a leader in the police department, I would not want officers enforcing that (concealed carry laws) under those situations,” he added.
That view was shared by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott who said the intent of the law is not to prosecute people wearing a mask for safety or “medicinal purposes.”
Scott has even gone as far as issuing a statement on the state’s attorney Facebook page: “To clear up any uncertainties, the position of the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office is that Concealed Carry License holders are not in violation of state law for carrying concealed while wearing proper masks in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carry on!”
Scott said his office, like the police, will judge any situation that comes up on its merits. He said, for example, that if you are found in suspicious circumstances while wearing a mask from “The Scream” movies, “you are probably up to no good.”
