Masked while legally armed is no problem during coronavirus, Macon County law enforcement says

DECATUR — Citizens who are both masked and armed will not alarm law enforcement in Decatur and Macon County, just as long as they are not committing a crime, top law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Before COVID-19 came along and upended normal life, carrying a concealed weapon while also concealing your identity was a Class 4 felony worthy of up to three years in prison.

But Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has stated that wearing a face mask in public to comply with his orders to try and stem the spread of the virus would not violate concealed carry rules. Both Decatur Police command and the Macon County State Attorney’s Office say they have no problem with that.

“I guess from my point of view, there is just no issue here,” said Decatur Police Deputy Chief Shane Brandel, who commands the patrol division. “Now, if you are wearing a face mask as a ruse to allow you to commit thefts and robberies, I would view that differently.”