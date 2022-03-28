 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon man found guilty of sex assault on girl

  • 0

MATTOON — It took a Coles County Circuit Court jury just 22 minutes to find Mattoon man Noah D. E. Hunt guilty of the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl aged under 13.

Hunt, 20, now faces a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 18.

The jury conviction came after a day-long trial Wednesday in which defense attorney Gina Vonderheide had raised five objections to a series of DVD recordings being admitted into evidence.

Vonderheide at one stage made a motion for a mistrial and then a second motion for a directed verdict in favor of Hunt, all of which were denied by the court.

The jurors retired at 4:13 p.m. and were back with their verdict at 4:35 p.m. Hunt’s bond was then revoked on a motion by the state attorney’s office over a further objection by the defense. The court ordered a sex offender evaluation of Hunt and a psychological evaluation.

Mattoon Police Department reports said Hunt, described as homeless, committed the offense in early December in the 1800 block of Western Avenue when he touched the victim “in a sexual manner.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

