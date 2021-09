SHELBYVILLE — A search is being conducted to find Nathan Tipsword, a 32-year-old Mattoon man, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Tipsword disappeared while camping in Lithia Springs Campground. The investigation is being conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department and other surrounding agencies.

If anyone has seen this man, they are encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 217-774-3941.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

