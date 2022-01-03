Mattoon school shooter hires private attorney to defend him against new charge

Coles County Circuit Court records show Edwin Piraino, an attorney with Champaign-Urbana law firm Dodson, Piraino & Associates, entered his appearance for 19-year-old Lyons in a Coles County Courthouse hearing in Charleston on Monday.
Lyons is classed as a violent offender and required to register his address with police after being convicted of opening fire and wounding a fellow student on Sept. 20, 2017. Lyons, who had been overpowered by teacher Angela McQueen, appeared in court as a 15-year-old in 2018 and admitted to a juvenile court petition, the equivalent of a guilty plea.
He has much at stake in the new adult charge of failing to register his address change. Under legal rules governing his juvenile sentencing, any breach of conditions, like the address registration requirement, opens up the way for him to be sentenced as an adult. Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley has said he is pursuing that option, called extended jurisdiction, which carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
The legal process of exposing offenders sentenced as juveniles to adult penalties later is very unusual, but was triggered by the severity of Lyons original crime. "It’s very rare that we have a juvenile who commits a crime that is so heinous that the statute allows extended jurisdiction,” Danley had told the newspaper in December before he had made up his mind.
Bail for Lyons has been set at $25,000 and Coles County Jail records Monday showed that he remained in custody.
The Dodson, Piraino & Associates website says defense attorney Piraino has been in practice for nearly 20 years and has experience defending cases ranging from murder to armed violence, sexual assault and serious drug offenses.
