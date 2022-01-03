 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Mattoon school shooter hires private attorney to defend him against new charge

  • 0
Mattoon High School schooting (copy)

Police officers are seen at Mattoon High School in Mattoon in September 2017 as students returned to classes a day after a shooting in the cafeteria in which one student was wounded.

 DAVE FOPAY, HERALD & REVIEW NEWS SERVICE

Josiah Lyons, who pleaded guilty to the Sept. 20, 2017, shooting at Mattoon High School, has been charged with failing to register a change of address.

MATTOON — Convicted Mattoon High School student shooter Josiah J. Lyons has now hired an experienced private attorney to defend him on a charge of failing to register a change of address.

Coles County Circuit Court records show Edwin Piraino, an attorney with Champaign-Urbana law firm Dodson, Piraino & Associates, entered his appearance for 19-year-old Lyons in a Coles County Courthouse hearing in Charleston on Monday.

Lyons is classed as a violent offender and required to register his address with police after being convicted of opening fire and wounding a fellow student on Sept. 20, 2017. Lyons, who had been overpowered by teacher Angela McQueen, appeared in court as a 15-year-old in 2018 and admitted to a juvenile court petition, the equivalent of a guilty plea.

People are also reading…

He has much at stake in the new adult charge of failing to register his address change. Under legal rules governing his juvenile sentencing, any breach of conditions, like the address registration requirement, opens up the way for him to be sentenced as an adult. Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley has said he is pursuing that option, called extended jurisdiction, which carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

The legal process of exposing offenders sentenced as juveniles to adult penalties later is very unusual, but was triggered by the severity of Lyons original crime. "It’s very rare that we have a juvenile who commits a crime that is so heinous that the statute allows extended jurisdiction,” Danley had told the newspaper in December before he had made up his mind. 

Unable to play video

Bail for Lyons has been set at $25,000 and Coles County Jail records Monday showed that he remained in custody.

josiah lyons

Lyons

The Dodson, Piraino & Associates website says defense attorney Piraino has been in practice for nearly 20 years and has experience defending cases ranging from murder to armed violence, sexual assault and serious drug offenses.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi citizens celebrate snowfall with traditional dance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News