Mattoon school shooter pleads not guilty to address violation

MATTOON — Josiah J. Lyons, the Mattoon High School gunman, appeared in Coles County Circuit Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him on a charge of breaking sentencing requirements by failing to register a change of address.

A judge ruled he was satisfied there was probable cause to try 19-year-old Lyons — who has been held in custody since his arrest on Dec. 14 — and the defendant entered a plea of not guilty. His case was then scheduled for a status hearing Feb. 7.

In 2018 Lyons, then aged 15, admitted to a juvenile petition, the equivalent of a guilty plea, after opening fire in the high school cafeteria on the morning of Sept. 20, 2017. One fellow student had been shot and wounded before Lyons was overpowered by a teacher, Angela McQueen, who was hailed a hero.

Part of Lyons sentencing as a juvenile requires him to register his current address. His alleged failure to do so opens him to being sentenced as an adult for the school shooting, and could see him facing a prison sentence of up to 25 years if convicted. Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley has said he is pursuing the maximum penalty available against Lyons, whom he has said stands guilty of the most “heinous” of offenses after the school shooting.

Bail for Lyons has been set at $25,000. He has hired defense attorney Edwin Piraino to represent him.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.