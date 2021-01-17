McLean County makes move to Tier 1, state reports 4,162 new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — The region that includes Bloomington-Normal has been moved into Tier 1, the state announced Sunday, which means limited indoor food service is now allowed.

It is the second of the state’s 11 COVID response regions to reach the plateau. Region 5, which includes counties in Southern Illinois, made the move on Saturday.

Region 1, which includes counties in northwest Illinois, was moved to Tier 2 on Friday. Region 6, which includes Macon County, and the remaining regions are still at Tier 3, where they have been since Nov. 20 to prevent the spread of coronavirus as numbers increased going into the holiday season.

The move to Tier 2 reopens museums at 25% capacity and allows the return of “lower-risk” youth sports and the return of group fitness class.

The criteria for make the move to Tier 2 is defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health as having experienced “less than 12% test positivity rate for three consecutive days and greater than 20% available intensive care unit and hospital bed availability and declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.”

The announcement came as the state reported 4,162 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.