Memorial balloon release turns into cheating argument and gun arrest, police report

DECATUR — Police reports said a memorial balloon release in the countryside near Decatur turned into an argument over a cheating boyfriend and ended with a woman being arrested for illegally possessing a gun.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the drama played out on the night of July 15 southwest of Decatur near the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and South Lincoln Memorial Parkway.

The affidavit said deputies had been called to the area at 10:23 p.m. to respond to reports of “subjects stranded at this location after an argument inside of a vehicle with others.”

The deputies said they found three women and a man wandering along the road and one of the women, a 20-year-old from Champaign, said she had called 911 because she didn’t know where she was and wanted a ride back to Decatur.

Asked what they were all doing there, the woman is quoted as saying she had gone to the area for a memorial balloon release to remember a friend who had died in a car crash. She had been in a car accompanied by her 19-year-old boyfriend and female friends aged 23 and 24 with another 30-year-old woman driving the car.

All was going well, the 20-year-old from Champaign said, until she began looking at her boyfriend’s cell phone and discovered he had been swapping intimate messages with her 23-year-old friend.

“(She) stated she realized that he was cheating on her with (her friend) and began screaming and arguing with everyone in the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

“She stated the driver of the vehicle pulled over and all four subjects got out of the vehicle. The vehicle left them stranded at this location.”

Deputies said the 23-year-old and 22-year-old women both appeared “highly intoxicated” but corroborated the girlfriend’s story. And while the officers were sorting all this out, they were also talking to the driver on speaker phone who told them someone in the car had been armed.

Police patted everyone down and found the girlfriend had a loaded 9mm handgun stuffed inside her bra. She claimed the gun was her boyfriend’s and was arrested after police said she had no permit to own or carry a weapon.

She was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. She was booked into the Macon County Jail at 1:57 a.m. and was out by 10:17 a.m. after paying a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.