Memorial Health adds visitor restrictions amid surge in respiratory illnesses

Several respiratory illnesses in children are circulating, and more children are going to the hospital for them.

DECATUR — Memorial Health hospitals have implemented temporary visitor restrictions intended to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses. 

The hospitals have now restricted visitors to two per patient, and visitors must be at least 18 and show no signs of illness.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. 

The restrictions apply to all Memorial Health hospitals, including Decatur Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

The restrictions do not apply to Memorial outpatient, primary care or imaging center facilities.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

