 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Health System announces system-wide layoffs, including some at Decatur Memorial Hospital
0 comments

Memorial Health System announces system-wide layoffs, including some at Decatur Memorial Hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
DMH path 5.5.18.jpg

Decatur Memorial Hospital campus

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital did endure some cuts as part of layoffs announced Thursday by Memorial Health System due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Michael Leathers, Memorial Health System spokesperson, was unable to provide a breakdown of layoffs by facility, saying only that more than 140 employees throughout the system are affected. 

Other health system hospitals include Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Pasavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, as well as three ambulatory affiliates and the system resources group.

#LetUsPlay rallies planned for weekend, even after Gov. Pritzker's comments on Tuesday

In June, the company furloughed 460 employees with a plan for them to return by Sept. 30. Financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the healthcare system financially. Therefore, more than half of the employees will be back to work on Oct. 1.

In a news release, Memorial Health System stated it had been affected financially by the pandemic, like many other healthcare organizations in the region and across the country.

“We have come to realize that our cost-saving measures must also include permanent reductions in staffing,” Leathers said.

Leathers also said the decision to lay off employees was a difficult one.

“Our colleagues are the greatest asset we have as an organization,” he said. “We are grateful to all our colleagues at Memorial Health System for their continued dedication to our patients and our communities during these challenging times.”

Last month, the operator of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce for the same reason.

Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System said the reductions would be across its Illinois and Wisconsin properties affecting 15 hospitals and two Illinois-based physician groups, Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants and HSHS Medical Group.

Earlier in the year, HSHS implemented furloughs and executive pay reductions to offset the loss of revenue from elective procedures. While officials said a majority of the furlough workers had been returning, some non-clinical staff members were not being recalled.

Kids prepare for the arrival of newborn siblings during Big Brother-Big Sister Day Camp at DMH

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News